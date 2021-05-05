Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

