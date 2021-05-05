Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

