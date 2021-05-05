Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $107.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.56. Approximately 43,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,931,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

