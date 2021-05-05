Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $698,412.69 and approximately $786.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.35 or 0.00727001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 509.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

