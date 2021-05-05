Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98. 66,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 209,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

