Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.56. 22,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,754,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

