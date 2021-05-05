Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

