Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.54 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of A10 Networks worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in A10 Networks by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 100,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $670.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783 in the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.