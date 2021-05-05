Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.85% of Friedman Industries worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.