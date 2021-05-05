Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $304,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

BVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE BVN opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.