Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

