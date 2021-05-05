Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,533 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Angi were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,267. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

