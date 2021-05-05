Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in CURO Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

