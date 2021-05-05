Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,060 Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.38% of Bridgford Foods worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BRID opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

