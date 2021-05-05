Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

