Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Earnings History for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

