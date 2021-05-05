Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

