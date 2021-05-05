Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises about 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.