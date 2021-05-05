Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 99,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

