Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

