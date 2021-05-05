Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

