Dock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.69 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Dock has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million and $18.69 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00077725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.50 or 0.00822242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.23 or 0.09316701 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

