DogeCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $4,008.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031153 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003696 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,820,860 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.