Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 119,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

