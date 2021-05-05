Domtar (UFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

