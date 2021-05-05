Domtar (UFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Domtar Company Profile
Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.
