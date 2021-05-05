Donut Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $362,758.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00270853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.35 or 0.01176093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.52 or 0.00746000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.84 or 1.00059979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

