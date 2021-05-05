DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.22 and last traded at $126.97. Approximately 43,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,027,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.22.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,829,000.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.