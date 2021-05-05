Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

PLOW traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

