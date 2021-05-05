Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $223.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $232.46 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $897.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $914.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

DEI traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

