Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,680.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson acquired 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,285.00.

MGA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,609. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

