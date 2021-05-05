Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 10,306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 226.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $382.92. 345,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

