Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

