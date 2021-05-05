Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 697 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

