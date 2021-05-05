Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $131.48. 252,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

