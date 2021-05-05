DREP [old] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00082144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00812550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.23 or 0.09286853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00042996 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.