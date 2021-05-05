Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $606.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.34 and a 200 day moving average of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $239.90 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

