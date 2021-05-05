Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

