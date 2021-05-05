Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.10. 24,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,342. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.42. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average is $257.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.