Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 92.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.59. 26,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

