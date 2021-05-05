Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,149,983 shares of company stock valued at $608,323,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.