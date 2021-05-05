Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEX by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. 8,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

