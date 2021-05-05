Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,012 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

