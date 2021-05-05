Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 105,071 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,071 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,890. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -865.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

