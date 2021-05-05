Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,419 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anthem by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.87. 29,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.12. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $393.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

