Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND opened at C$40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.50.

DND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.