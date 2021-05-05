Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $211,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.