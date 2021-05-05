Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 131 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

