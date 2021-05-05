Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 95,780 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,780 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.24% of Sonim Technologies worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.