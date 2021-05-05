Dynamic Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002902 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and $19,767.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.18 or 0.06067148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00615029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.76 or 0.02147489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00134783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00727445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00685672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.00482135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

