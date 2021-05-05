Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

